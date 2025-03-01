Madrid and Barcelona legends to face off in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Football royalty will soon grace the country as one of sports’ biggest rivalries, Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends, unfolds in a special ‘El Clasico’ on 6th April at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Some of the biggest names in the game, including Luís Figo, Fernando Morientes, and Rivaldo, have already been confirmed, with more superstars set to be unveiled soon.

This historic faceoff is more than just a match—it’s a celebration of footballing greatness, bringing together two of the most legendary clubs to showcase the magic that has captivated fans for generations.

“Real Madrid vs. Barcelona is one of the most iconic sporting spectacles in football history. Now, Indian fans will experience it first-hand. Our vision is to establish India as a key destination for marquee global sporting events, and this match marks a major step towards that goal,” said Anirudh Poddar, Co-Founder of The Sports Front.

With over 40 million LaLiga fans in India, the country has become a powerhouse in the global football ecosystem. From record-breaking screenings to some of the world’s largest digital football communities, Indian fans are shaping the future of football viewership like never before.