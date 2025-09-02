Maaya enters junior singles 2nd round

NEW YORK: Teenage Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China’s Zhang-Qian Wei to enter the second round of the junior girls’ singles event at the US Open but Hitesh Chauhan bowed out after a straight-sets defeat here.

The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in little over an hour and half.

She will take on second-seeded Hannah Klugman of the United Kingdom in the second round. Klugman decimated Aspen Schuman of the US 6-0, 6-2.

Revathi, who is emerging as a promising player, recently upset multiple senior players to make it to the semifinals of the Mumbai Open WTA125 tournament despite being unranked at that time.

Hitesh, who trains at Round Glass in Chandigarh, lost 2-6 4-6 to American Jerrid Gaines Jr in his opening round that lasted one hour and 25 minutes.

Krish Tyagi also exited following a 3-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of Swede Ludvig Hede in his opening round.

Both Hitesh and Krish will compete in the boys doubles’ event.