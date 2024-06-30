Luus’ ton and Wolvaardt’s resilience propel Proteas to 232/2 against India on Day 3

CHENNAI: The first hour of Day 3 of the one-off Test between India and South Africa Women at the Chepauk Stadium started off with luck favouring the home side. Ending the previous day at 236/4, the visitors hoped to capitalise on the scorecard but its batting order tumbled in the first session as they were bowled out for a mere 266, adding just 30 runs to the board.

Sneh Rana shone with the ball in the first innings by grabbing eight wickets (8/77) and forcing the visitors to follow on.

Amidst the gloomy weather, South Africa began its second innings trailing by 337 runs with Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch attempting to balance the game to their side. They had a subtle start until Deepti Sharma hit right on the pads to send Anneke Bosch back to the pavilion.

Despite a steady 39-run knock in the first innings, the opener fell cheaply to a mere 9 (2x4) in the second.

Trailing by 308 in the mid-day, the duo effortlessly accelerated the innings post-lunch.

Without losing a wicket, South Africa dominated the home side by securing 95 runs in the second session.

With a mammoth run set on the board, Sune Luus braved the opponents by hammering a century. Despite the home side’s efforts to chip away at the top order by trying various bowling options, Wolvaardt and Luus stitched together a record-breaking 190-run partnership, the highest-ever for the South Africa women's team in Test cricket.

While South Africa appeared to be in full control, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided a much-needed breakthrough by hitting the timber perfectly to dismiss Luus for 109 (18x4). Incidentally, Luus became the first South Africa women's player to rack up two fifty-plus scores in a Test, scoring 65 (4x4, 1x6) and 109 (18x4).

In the final moments, India failed to grasp two crucial catching opportunities, leaving South Africa in a favourable position of 232/2 at the end of Day 3.

Brief scores: India 603/6 d vs South Africa 266 & 232/2 in 85 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 93 batting, Sune Luus 109)