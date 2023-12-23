Luis Suarez reunites with Lionel Messi, joins Inter Miami from Gremio

MIAMI: Uruguayan superstar Luis Suarez joined Inter Miami on Friday, after leaving Brazilian club Gremio as a free agent. Meanwhile, Suarez is set to reunite with his former teammate Lionel Messi. Apart from Messi, Suarez joined his former Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the Florida-based club.

Inter Miami's official social media accounts confirmed the transfer news and welcomed the 36-year-old on Friday.

Oficial: Bienvenido a casa, @LuisSuarez9



We have signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer season!





While speaking on the club's official media channel, Suarez said that he is excited to take up the new challenge at Inter Miami.

The Uruguayan striker also hoped that he could win more trophies with the club, "I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality," Suarez said.

I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. - Luis Suarez

Earlier, the 36-year-old was a part of the Brazilian team Gremio where he appeared in 53 matches and scored 26 goals. Suarez's football career saw a peak when he played for the Catalan club Barcelona in La Liga alongside Messi and Neymar.

The Inter Miami player in Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, where he appeared in 283 matches and scored 198 goals.

The Uruguayan helped his former side Gremio to win the Campeonato Gaucho and Recopa Gaucha in Brazil.

