Luis Suarez announces retirement from Uruguay national team

MONTEVIDEO: Striker Luis Suarez will play his last game for Uruguay on Friday. Suarez was emotional as he announced he was ending a 17-year international career after the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay at Centenario Stadium.

“It hurts to say it, but Friday will be my last match with my country's national team,” Suarez said late Monday, unable to hold back tears at a press conference.

“I am retiring because I want to step aside. I am 37 years old, there are a lot of talented players, and I know it would be difficult to get to the next World Cup.

"It is comforting to know I can retire on my terms and not have to retire due to injuries, or to not being called up. I want to say goodbye here, with my people. This is the ideal moment.”

Suarez debuted in 2007 and is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches. He played in four World Cups and five Copa America.

He helped to lead the team to the title at the 2011 Copa, where he scored twice in the semi-final and the match-winner in the final and was named player of the tournament.

“It's very difficult, but I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team,” he said. “I will be just as excited as I was for my first national team appearance in 2007 when I was a 19-year-old kid.

"Now, I am a veteran, an older player, whatever you want to call it, with an incredible history with the national team and I will give my life for the team on Friday.”

In the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, Suarez prevented Ghana from scoring an extra-time winner with his hand on the goal line and was red-carded. Ghana missed the resulting penalty kick, Uruguay won a penalty shootout and reached the semi-final for the first time in 40 years.

Suarez was hailed at home as a saviour, but he was scorned at the 2014 World Cup when he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in their last group game.

He reached 100 caps at the 2018 World Cup and was twice named man of the match en route to the quarter-finals.