Lucknow's Stoinis reveals his current go-to Indian dish following win over MI

LUCKNOW: Stoinis's all-round show powered LSG to a four-wicket win in a tense run-chase of 145 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Following his side's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder revealed his go-to Indian dish that he loves having at the moment. Stoinis's all-round show powered LSG to a four-wicket win in a tense run-chase of 145 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the IPL, Stoinis revealed his go-to Indian dish, saying, "I have had, six eggs and four hash browns and three coffees. My go-to Indian dish at the moment has been dal khichdi. And that is also because I have been a bit sick. So I have been told that that is like a nice homely dish." On his powerplay bowling spell, during which he took the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, Stoinis said that he likes bowling with the new ball in the powerplay. Since he is not the fastest bowler around, he looks to rely on his swing to get wickets for his team, he also added.

"At the end of the day, I am absolutely happy to bowl or bat anywhere. I love competing, I love the contest so just throw me the ball or give me the bat and I will get stuck in," added Stoinis. In the ongoing season, Stoinis has scored 316 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 151.92, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 124*. Stoinis has also picked up four wickets.

Stoinis said that negative press, pressure and doubt over his abilities are things that get the best out of him as a player. "I think I enjoy drawing on that sort of stuff to give me energy. competitive mindset and that energy towards every contest is what I measure," said Stoinis.

Stoinis said that he does not think that the ball that got him the wicket of Suryakumar was a great ball. "But yeah, you will take them because there's obviously times where you bowl some good balls that go to the boundary as well. So yeah, it was a bit of luck, a bit of fortune, but it was also important for us to make an early inroads into their team," he added.

On catching-up with Tim David, his fellow Aussie teammate and MI's finisher, Stoinis jokingly said that he is the "Hulk" while David is the "Bigfoot". "We are close. We are both from Perth as well, so we play some golf together, so we talk about our golf and that sort of stuff. But no chat about the Hulk and all that sort of thing, although he has got quite a hairy back, so I think maybe I will be the Hulk and he can be Bigfoot. That is what I reckon," said Stoinis.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Ishan Kishan (32 in 36 balls, with three fours) and Tim David (35* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) tried their best, but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs. Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left. Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points