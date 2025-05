Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Kumar scalps five

CHENNAI: Riding on medium pacer A Kumar’s five for 44, Chennai Petroleum CL earned a two-wicket win over Lucas TVS Ltd in Group B of the 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Set to chase 181, CP CL got there with J Chinna Durai scoring 54.

Brief scores: Group A: Employees Provident Fund Organisation 192/8 in 30 overs (T Ravikumar 26, R Gokul 33, SS Sadagopan 40*) lost to India Japan Lighting 193/7 in 29.5 overs (R Rajesh Kumar 37, J David Prasanna Raj 29, B Aravind Raj Kumar 45, Billa Anakaiah 3/40)

Group B: Lucas TVS Ltd 180 in 30 overs (G Praveen Kumar 28, TSR Venkateswara 29, P Dhanapal 48, A Kumar 5/44) lost to Chennai Petroleum CL 181/8 in 29.3 overs (J Chinna Durai 54, P Arun Kumar 36*, T Parthiban 4/46)