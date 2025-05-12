Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Kavarimaan hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Off-spinner L Kavarimaan came up with a brilliant spell of five for 41 to help India Japan Lighting beat Ashok Leyland Ennore by 12 runs in Group A of the 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Set to chase 162, Ashok Leyland Ennore was bowled out for 149 with Kavarimaan weaving his magic.

Brief Scores: Group A: India Japan Lighting 161 in 28.5 overs (S Abdul Saleem 52, S Siva Sakthivel 45, V Vishvanath 3/15, M Ganesh 3/41, D Krishna Kumar 3/51) bt Ashok Leyland Ennore 149 in 19.1 overs (S Gopal 48, L Kavarimaan 5/41)

Group B: CPCL 185 in 27.4 overs (Mohammed Yusuf 63, N Saravanan 3/23) bt OCF (TCL) 108 in 24 overs (MS Sudheesh 47, V Thendral 3/32, A Kumar 3/29)