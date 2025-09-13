Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Big win for CPCL

CHENNAI: CPCL earned a thumping 101-run win over EPFO in Group B of the 21st Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy here.

Set to chase 213, EPFO was bundled out for 111 with CPCL’s V Thendral (4/14) and D Rajesh (4/29) shared eight wickets between them. Earlier, Rajesh top-scored with 59, while K Manikandan remained unbeaten on 53 as CPCL scored 212 for six.

Brief scores: Group B: CPCL 212/6 in 30 overs (N Mohammed Yusuf 27, R Ramesh 46*, D Rajesh 59, K Manikandan 53*, SS Sadagopan 3/28, R Gokul 3/18) bt EPFO 111 in 23.4 overs (R Hariharan 35, V Thendral 4/14, D Rajesh 4/29)