Begin typing your search...

    Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Big win for CPCL

    Rajesh top-scored with 59, while K Manikandan remained unbeaten on 53 as CPCL scored 212 for six.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Sept 2025 8:54 PM IST
    Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Big win for CPCL
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: CPCL earned a thumping 101-run win over EPFO in Group B of the 21st Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy here.

    Set to chase 213, EPFO was bundled out for 111 with CPCL’s V Thendral (4/14) and D Rajesh (4/29) shared eight wickets between them. Earlier, Rajesh top-scored with 59, while K Manikandan remained unbeaten on 53 as CPCL scored 212 for six.

    Brief scores: Group B: CPCL 212/6 in 30 overs (N Mohammed Yusuf 27, R Ramesh 46*, D Rajesh 59, K Manikandan 53*, SS Sadagopan 3/28, R Gokul 3/18) bt EPFO 111 in 23.4 overs (R Hariharan 35, V Thendral 4/14, D Rajesh 4/29)

    CPCLEPFOThiruvallur DCA TrophyTNCA
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X