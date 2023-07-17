Lost to a better player: Djokovic after losing Wimbledon title to Alcaraz

LONDON: Novak Djokovic lauded his opponent, Carols Alcaraz, and his team, and said that he 'lost to a better player' after missing out on his eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Alcaraz overcame Djokovic at the men's singles final match with a score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at the Centre Court. The Spaniard won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open.

The 20-year-old Spaniard snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory in the most incredible fashion.

After losing out to Alcaraz, Djokovic congratulated the World's number 1 player and admitted that he admitted that he lost to a player who was better than him.

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I'm really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to congratulate him and move on stronger," Djokovic said after the match.

"I have to start obviously with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match, when you had to serve it out, you came up with some big serves and big plays, you absolutely deserve it, amazing," Djokovic added.

While addressing his loss, Djokovic said that he would still be 'grateful' even though he doesn't like to lose such important matches. "As for me obviously, you never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here. Maybe I should have lost a couple of finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens," Djokovic said. Djokovic broke down in tears, as he thanked his team for the support that they showed throughout the tournament. "It's nice to see my son still there, still smiling. I love you, thank you for supporting me and we can all have a big hug, and love each other. Thank you," Djokovic signed off. (