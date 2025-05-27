Liverpool FC victory parade marred by car incident

CHENNAI: A celebratory day in Liverpool took a dark turn on Monday evening when a car collided with pedestrians on Water Street shortly after the conclusion of Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. (BST) just after parade-related road closures had been lifted.

Witnesses reported that a grey Ford Galaxy accelerated into the crowd, pausing briefly before continuing to strike more individuals. Bystanders attempted to stop the vehicle by breaking its windows, and the driver was detained at the scene by police. Emergency services responded promptly, with several people injured; at least one was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

A 53-year-old British man from Liverpool was arrested in connection with the incident. Merseyside Police are leading the investigation, supported by the region’s counter-terrorism unit as a precautionary measure. The motive behind the collision remains unclear.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “appalling” and expressed support for the ongoing investigation. Liverpool FC also extended their thoughts and prayers to those affected. Despite the tragic event, the earlier part of the day saw jubilant celebrations, with fans gathering to honour the team's league championship victory.