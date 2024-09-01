Litton, Mehidy lead Bangladesh’s fightback

RAWALPINDI: Century-maker Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led a Bangladesh fightback in the second Test, overshadowing Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad’s maiden five-wicket haul here on Sunday.

Litton laced his attacking 138 with 13 fours and four sixes while Mehidy made an equally impressive 78 that propelled Bangladesh to 262 after Shahzad’s early burst had left the tourist reeling at 26-6 inside the first hour on Day 3.

Pakistan, which lost the first Test by 10 wickets last week, lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Shahzad to fast bowler Hasan Mahmood and limped to 9-2 at stumps for an overall lead of 21 runs.

Shafique had a below-par series by scoring only 42 runs in four innings before he edged Mahmud and the fast bowler capped the perfect day for Bangladesh by knocking back the stumps of Shahzad in the last over of the day.

Shahzad snared 6-90 but both Litton and Mehidy counterattacked the right-arm seamer after lunch with an enterprising 165-run partnership while keeping sole specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed at bay (0-83) as Pakistan’s third seamer Mohammad Ali left the field due to dehydration.

Shahzad added two more to his four-wicket burst in the morning session when Mehidy, who hit 12 fours and a six, offered a tame return catch to the right-arm fast bowler and Taskin Ahmed was pinned down leg before wicket.

Litton raised his century soon after tea when he cut Ahmed to the third-man boundary and further frustrated Pakistan by raising 69 runs with No. 10 Mahmud, who made 13.

Brief scores: Pakistan 274 & 9/2 in 3.4 overs vs Bangladesh 262 in 78.4 overs (L Das 138, MH Miraz 78, K Shahzad 6/90)