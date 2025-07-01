Leonardo's extra-time goal helps Al Hilal eliminate Man City

ORLANDO: Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 on Monday night, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16.

In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden — who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier — equalized in the 104th.

Leonardo finally put Man City away. Goalkeeper Ederson saved a header by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from inside the penalty box and the ball deflected to Leonardo, who redirected it with his right foot as he fell to the pitch near the left post.

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday.

Leonardo also scored in the 46th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Bernardo Silvan opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Man City. Malcom put Al Hilal ahead in the 52nd, and Erling Haaland found the net in the 55th to make it 2-2.

Sub-head: Fluminense stuns Inter Milan

Brazilian club Fluminense shocked Inter Milan with a 2-0 win to reach the quarter-final of the Club World Cup, where they will face Al-Hilal.

Striker German Cano's stooping header in the third minute put the Brazilian giants ahead early and substitute Hercules scored a curling edge-of-the-box shot against the run of play in a difficult last 25 minutes.

Inter's star forward Lautaro Martinez had a series of chances to equalise before the second goal, including one against the post late on, while Federico Dimarco also came close to scoring from two free-kicks and had a close-range shot from a wide angle.

But the best chance fell to Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij after Martinez's clever knockdown.

The match was played in front of a crowd of just 20,030 in the final match at the 74,867-capacity Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fluminese joined fellow Brazilian club Palmeiras in the quarter-final.