Leading sports network brings together stalwarts of Indian sports to launch 'Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar' movement

MUMBAI: Sony Sports Network is proud to champion and launch the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar,' movement aimed at combating drug abuse amongst Indian youth. The leading sports broadcaster has embarked on a mission of motivating the youth of India and intends to drive a long-term commitment to this cause.

According to a United Nations study, approximately 13 percent of drug abuse victims in India are below the age of 20, with the nation experiencing a 70 percent rise in narcotic consumption over the past eight years. Sony Sports Network is committed to this cause and believes that uniting sports icons with their young admirers can create a substantial impact. The films aim to encourage everyone to be a part of this vital movement to empower the youth and promote a healthier, drug-free future.

"Sony Sports Network is extremely proud to launch the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar movement and we sincerely believe that sports has the power to instil and bring about a positive change among the youth," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Sony Pictures Network India.

Prominent athletes of India across disciplines have joined hands with Sony Sports Network to spread the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar message to young India. In the films, these sporting icons are spreading awareness of the harmful effects of drugs and aiming to inspire as well as encourage people to choose the life of a champion by saying no to drugs.

Newly appointed Head Coach of the Indian Men’s Cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, Football stalwarts like Sunil Chhetri & Bhaichung Bhutia, Multiple Grand Slam Winner Sania Mirza, icons like Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, Indian women’s cricket team Vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, Indian Hockey veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Indian men’s Hockey team's former captain Manpreet Singh and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are featured in these films.

In addition to this, Indian Football team captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra, Team India cricketer Deepak Chahar, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, ace Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil, Indian Women’s Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Asian Games gold medallist Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, Puja Tomar who created history as the first Indian to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Indian women’s team bowler Sneh Rana are just some of eminent personalities who have come forward to be part of Sony Sports Network’s public service movement.