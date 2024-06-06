Indonesia Open: Lakshya sails into QF; Treesa-Gayatri pair bows out

JAKARTA: Lakshya Sen continued his dominance in the Indonesian Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 event as he advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinal on Thursday.

Lakshya defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-9, 21-15 in the round of 16 here at Istora Senayan Sports Palace.

The Indian took the game under control right from the start, holding initial 4-0 lead. With a powerful cross-court smash and great placement at back court Lakshya pocketed the first game with ease and then dominated the second game too.

It was not an easy match for the Japanese as he looked clueless and continued making errors with drop shots on the net and looked completely ousted in the second game.

Lakshya will next play second seed Dane Anders Antonsen on Friday for place in the semfinal.

In the women’s doubles, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela suffered a loss at the hands of top 10 ranked Japanese pair Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

The Indians put up a close close fight before losing 21-19, 19-21,19-21 in the match that lasted for 75 minutes.