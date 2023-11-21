La Liga unveils new official ball for the upcoming matches of the 2023/24 season

MADRID: Global sports brand Puma and La Liga on Monday unveiled Orbita Yellow Ball, a high-visibility ball designed specifically for La Liga and La Liga Hypermotion matches to be played from Monday till April 27, 2024.

Puma has designed a powerful campaign to launch the ball, starring Puma athletes Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay. The Orbita Yellow Ball is a striking competition ball that brings people together through the unique bond created through football that inspires players all over the world.

The new official match ball has been designed to deliver exceptional performance on the pitch, even in low-visibility conditions. Every detail, from the surface texture to its advanced aerodynamics, has been meticulously engineered to ensure superior control, precision, and an unparalleled playing experience.

The Orbita Yellow Ball provides enhanced visibility with a vibrant colour combo of dandelion yellow as the primary base and is complemented by striking high-contrast colours for more dynamic and exciting play. Incorporating elements that capture the attention of players and fans alike, the ball's design reflects the spirit of football.

The ball features a seamless, 12-panel sealed structure for more stable flight, true trajectories, and more accurate shots. Its 1.2 mm 3D textured PU surface delivers optimal grip, even in wet weather conditions, and has been designed to resist wear and tear for exceptional performance.

The Orbita Yellow Ball promises to elevate the game and the excitement on the field by offering La Liga teams and players superior quality.