La Liga Preview: Barca looks to maintain winning ways and Madrid eyes reset

MADRID: The Spanish league begins with its top teams entering the season with contrasting expectations. Defending champion Barcelona will look to carry forward its momentum and prove it remains the side to beat. Real Madrid, meanwhile, seeks a reset under new coach Xabi Alonso after a disappointing campaign. Atletico Madrid hope a refreshed squad will allow them to keep pace with their main rivals.

Barcelona’s momentum

Barcelona are coming off one of their finest seasons in years, winning the league, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

In Hansi Flick’s second season in charge, the Catalans have added English forward Marcus Rashford to an attacking line already featuring Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, which led the scoring charts in both the Spanish league and Champions League last season with over 100 goals domestically.

Departures include veteran defender Iñigo Martínez to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Ansu Fati, who has joined Monaco on loan. Goalkeeper Joan García has arrived from Espanyol. Barcelona open their season away to Mallorca on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid

Madrid ended last season without major silverware, losing the league title to Barcelona and falling short in the Club World Cup and Champions League. They also lost all four clasicos.

Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who took over Brazil’s national team. The new coach could not prevent Madrid’s Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Júnior lead the attack again, while the defence has been strengthened by Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, joining his countryman Jude Bellingham. Luka Modric has departed for AC Milan after more than a decade in Madrid, while Lucas Vazquez has also left. Rodrygo’s future remains uncertain. Madrid start at home to Osasuna on 19 August.

Revamped Atletico

Atletico Madrid failed to mount a serious title challenge last season and were again eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid. Coach Diego Simeone has reshaped the squad, parting with Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Axel Witsel, Rodrigo Riquelme and Cesar Azpilicueta.

New arrivals include Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Giacomo Raspadori, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill and Dávid Hancko. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez remain the main attacking threats. Atletico visit Espanyol on Sunday.

Other clubs and injuries

Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal and Real Betis aim to build on strong campaigns. Promoted sides are Levante, Elche and Oviedo.

Barcelona begin without goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen following back surgery, while Lewandowski is sidelined with a muscle problem. Madrid are missing Bellingham after shoulder surgery. Real Betis playmaker Isco faces months out with a broken leg.