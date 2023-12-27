La Liga: Luiz Henrique eyeing Fluminense return

RIO DE JANEIRO: Luiz Henrique could leave Real Betis to return to his former club Fluminense, according to media reports in Brazil.



According to Xinhua, Fluminense submitted a formal bid to secure the 22-year-old on a 12-month loan starting next month as news outlet Globo Esporte reported late on Tuesday.

It added that Fluminense's Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo are also in the running for Henrique's signature.

The left-winger has made 60 appearances across all competitions for Betis since arriving from Fluminense last year. He is contracted to the Spanish La Liga club until June 30, 2028.

Fluminense finished seventh in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings this year, 14 points behind champions Palmeiras.