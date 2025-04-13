La Liga: Barcelona stumbles to 1-0 victory at lowly Leganes

BARCELONA: La Liga leaders Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 24 games but were far from their best in a narrow victory at relegation-threatened Leganes.

They needed an own goal by Jorge Saenz to get over the line - the home defender forced into the error from Raphinha's tantalising cross, with Robert Lewandowski lurking ominously behind him for a tap-in.

Leganes, who are two points from safety but won the return fixture between the sides in December, had the better chances in the first half - Adria Altimira forcing a good save from Wojciech Szczesny, and Dani Raba twice going close.

Hansi Flick's visitors seemed to gain some control after going ahead, Fermin Lopez inexplicably shooting wide after some fine skill in a tight penalty area, but they had to ride their luck with Raba having a goal chalked off for offside and substitute Diego Garcia sliding wide when well-placed to score.

The win extends Barcelona's lead at the top to seven points, before arch-rivals Real Madrid's trip to struggling Alaves late on Sunday

Barca made only two changes from the side that beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in its Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, but it was still a disjointed display despite it being an eighth away win in a row in all competitions.

They were dealt a blow in the first half with influential left-back Alejandro Balde forced off with an injury, and could easily have conceded at least once on another day.

Poland striker Lewandowski came close to his 100th Barcelona goal, glancing wide from another delicious Raphinha delivery, while Leganes centre-back Saenz almost suffered the ignominy of a second own goal - deflecting a cross just past the post.

Manager Flick's side next head to Germany for their Champions League last-eight second-leg tie on Tuesday.