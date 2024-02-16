Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires, sources close to the player have confirmed.

The terms of Mbappe’s exit are yet to be fully agreed and an official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months.

Mbappe’s salary at PSG costs them eur 200million ($215m, £171m) per year and the club say they remain focussed on continuing its transition away from their ‘Galacticos’ era, with other big names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti among those to leave in the last 12 months.

Mbappe has known since early January the conditions Madrid are willing to offer him. With the Frenchman’s PSG contract set to expire after June 30, they have been free to discuss terms as he is into the final six months of his deal in France.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €180million. He has scored 243 goals in 290 appearances in all competitions during six and a half years at the club.