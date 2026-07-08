Kylian Mbappé condemns Paraguayan senator over racist remarks after World Cup match

Late Monday, Amarilla issued an open letter in French and Spanish to Mbappé on social media, in which she said her problem was with the player, not the country of France. She wrote that she regretted mistreating Mbappé with “the same insults” she's received as a mixed-race person and that she had deleted her post.

But she also demanded an apology from Mbappé, accusing him of gender-based violence in his comments about her, and threatening legal action if he didn't retract them.

The Associated Press emailed France's team media officers for comment on Amarilla's letter.