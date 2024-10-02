Kumar, Enaan shine as India U-19 beats Australia U-19 by two wickets

CHENNAI: Nikhil Kumar showed excellent temperament on way to an unbeaten half-century under pressure and guided India U-19 to a nervy two-wicket win over Australia U-19 on the third day of the first unofficial Test here on Wednesday.

Coming in at number seven, the left-handed batter Kumar remained not out on 55 off 71 balls as India emerged winner in the final hour of the day’s play.

This was after leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan did the spadework and returned excellent figures of 6/79 to bowl out Australia for 214 in its second innings.

Set a target of 212, a tricky proposition on this surface, India was dealt a huge blow straightaway as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who flayed the Australian attack to all parts of Chepauk during his stunning 62-ball 104 in the first innings, fell for just one run in the second over.

Australia’s decision to hand the new ball to off-spinner Thomas Brown paid dividends as he had the in-form Suryavanshi caught by wicketkeeper Simon Brown with his second delivery of the innings.

Defending a modest total, the visitors heaved a sigh of relief at seeing Suryavanshi walking back to the dressing room at the start of Indian innings, and the Australians found more reasons to cheer when Aidan O’Connor had Vihaan Malhotra caught and bowled for 11 to leave India at 25 for two.

A partnership of 71 runs ensued, between Nitya Pandya (51 off 86 balls) and KP Karthikeya (35 ff 52), as the duo pushed India towards a win.

Brief scores: Australia 293 & 213 lost to India 296 & 214/8 in 61.1 overs (N Kumar 55*, N Pandya 51, A O’Connor 4/27, V Ramkumar 3/75)