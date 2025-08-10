Korea bags top spot, Ramesh wins maiden individual medal for India at Asian Surfing Championships

CHENNAI: India’s Ramesh Budihal won a historic bronze, the country’s first, closing his remarkable run at the ongoing Asian Surfing Championships in style at Mahabalipuram on Sunday.

Ramesh made a strong start to loud cheers, delivering a powerful opening ride and wrapping around the waves to score 6.17, before finishing with a total of 12.60.

But the man of the moment was Korea’s Kanoa Heejae, who claimed gold with 15.17, while Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana took silver with 14.57.

Ramesh focused on technique early on, taking on big waves while others prioritised speed.

He executed several cutbacks to earn points, while Pajar made eight attempts, collecting early scores but unable to capitalise in the latter stages of the contest.

“I don’t have much to say — it is a proud moment for everyone, for even one of us to be in the final. The support from the people was great and it will definitely help grow the sport,” said Ramesh after winning bronze.

More to follow..