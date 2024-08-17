Kolkata Derby cancelled amid unrest in City of Joy

KOLKATA: The Kolkata derby match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup scheduled to take place on Sunday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, has been abandoned due to the state of unrest in the city and is likely to be relocated to Jamshedpur.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College has sparked widespread protests throughout the city, and one of the main challenges, according to the Kolkata police, is maintaining law and order, providing security.

"The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC has been cancelled due to the state of unrest in the city. Both teams will share a point each in Group A. All matches scheduled to take place in Kolkata to be relocated, likely to Jamshedpur. Official confirmation to follow later this week," sources confirmed to media.

"The process of refund of the tickets will begin from August 19, 2024, and fans can bring their purchased tickets to the respective box office from where they were bought to initiate the refund process," it further added. After the sharing of points, both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament.