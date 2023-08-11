Kolkata Derby 2023: Fans in dismay as shortage of tickets arises

CHENNAI: The biggest footballing rivalry in Asia is back and is taking centre stage at the prestigious Durand Cup tomorrow. The rivalry, which dates back to 1921, is more than 100 years old, and it is marked by the splitting of the city of Kolkata into the "Laal Holud" (the yellow and red) and "Sobuj Meeron" (the green and maroon) supporters. Fans take to the streets on this famed day, houses decked, and with prayers on their lips for their favourite team to win.

There is no shortage of drama ahead of this high-octane clash; with less than 24 hours until kick-off, there are major concerns over the delay in releasing the tickets for the match. This comes at a time when supporters were left anguished that online tickets could not be purchased and they had to purchase the tickets from the box office booths at the stadiums. East Bengal club officials have demanded the organizers allot more tickets for their members, and the Minister of Sports for West Bengal held a joint meeting yesterday with the heads of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting, to discuss the issue.

East Bengal’s senior official, Debabrata Sarkar, staged a walk-out from the meeting after the club’s demands were not met. Mohun Bagan was left unhappy as well but was part of the full proceedings. “We had decided that if members do not get tickets, then we will not go to the field,” said Debabrata Sarkar. After multiple rounds of discussion, it has been decided that 5000 tickets will be allotted for the members of the clubs, 15000 for the regular spectators for each club, and the rest of the tickets will be issued for the VIPs and VVIPs.

East Bengal club has over 30,000 registered members and with just 5000 tickets being allotted, it brings a huge disappointment to the supporters, the club has advised its members that the tickets will be used on first come first serve basis.

Both clubs have also added that, from the organizer's end, there haven't been much expenses for them in regards to travel or accommodation for either of the teams, and it is unfair that both clubs are getting allotted 5000 tickets each for a derby of this stature, which is insufficient given the huge turnout that this game brings.

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan side are clearly the favorites to bag all three points, they top their group with six points from two games. East Bengal are coming into the match after a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army. According to reports, their talisman Cleiton Silva lands in Kolkata on Friday morning and we have to wait and watch if he makes the team sheet for the match tomorrow.