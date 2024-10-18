Begin typing your search...

    Kohli crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket

    Virat joined an august company featuring Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10122).

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 Oct 2024 5:59 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-18 12:32:55  )
    Kohli crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket
    X

    Virat Kohli (Photo: Justin George)

    BENGALURU: Batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 runs in Test cricket, scaling another peak in a glorious career during the third day of the opening match against New Zealand here on Friday.

    Kohli joined an august company featuring Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10122).

    However, he is the slowest among them to reach this landmark, having taken 197 innings.

    The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India's second-innings.

    Batting at No. 3, Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck in the first innings as India were all out for 46.

    In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli became the quickest batter to complete 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings.

    India vs New ZealandNew zealand vs IndiaInd vs NZNZ vs IndVirat Kohli
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick