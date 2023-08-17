Knee injury cuts short Prithvi Shaw's county stint with Northamptonshire

NORTHAMPTON: Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire after sustaining an injury during the One Day Cup match against Durham.

"Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire," said a statement from the club on Wednesday.

Prithvi injured his knee while fielding against Durham and subsequent scan results have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected, it said.

"In his short stint, Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It is a huge shame he would not be with us for the remainder of this competition," head coach John Sadler said.

"He is an extremely humble young man, he is very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire," he added.

The 23-year-old departs as the competition’s current leading run-scorer, having chalked up 429 runs across four innings including a record-breaking 244 against Somerset and another century, a knock of 125 against Durham.

Shaw's 244 is the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket, with the highest score of 277 in 141 balls being smashed by Narayan Jagadeeshan of Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This is also Shaw's second List-A double hundred. He has the second-highest amount of double centuries.

Rohit Sharma has the most List-A double tons, with a total of three, which have all come in 50-over international cricket, with his score of 264 being the highest-ever in international ODI cricket. This is the second-best List-A score in England, with Alistair Brown with 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan (2002) being the highest.

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," added the coach.

Shaw has played 57 List-A matches, scoring 3,056 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of over 126. He has 10 centuries and 11 fifties in 57 innings.

Prithvi is now under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will see a specialist in London on Friday.



