KL Rahul likely to miss Ranji Trophy match against Punjab

BENGALURU: KL Rahul is likely to miss Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, beginning here on Thursday, to continue his recovery from an elbow niggle.

The PTI has learnt that the India batter has conveyed to the BCCI medical staff his concern about the issue, and they are monitoring him currently.

However, Rahul has a chance to play against Haryana in the season’s last league match, starting on January 30.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association is set to announce the squad for the match against Punjab in a day or two.

However, other India players from the state -- Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal -- will be available for selection as both of them are currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Devdutt has been in good touch, striking a hundred and fifty in the two games he played after returning from Australia.

Punjab will have the services of India batter Shubman Gill against Karnataka.

The BCCI has made it mandatory for top players to appear in domestic matches as part of a 10-point diktat which was issued on Thursday.

Players will need permission of the chairman of selectors to avail an exemption from this stipulation.