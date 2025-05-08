Khelo India Youth Games Bihar: Tamil Nadu A wins silver in esports final

CHENNAI: The inaugural demo esports event at the Khelo India Youth Games (Bihar edition) saw Tamil Nadu's iQOO Team Tamilas (A) secure a silver medal in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) final.

The competition also featured other games such as Street Fighter 6, Chess, and eFootball.

Over 16 state teams participated in the BGMI event, with Bihar A and Bihar B winning gold and bronze respectively, while Tamil Nadu A claimed silver.

The TN team was represented by Rithin Marimuthu, Kathiravan, Pranav Krithik and Sarvesh Ram.

Though it was a demonstrative event, the arrangements made for esports were lauded by Asarudheen Samsudheen, aka Vaadhiyaar, Founder of Team Tamilas.

"To put together this event in such a short span of time was amazing, and the support from eight state governments is encouraging. I believe this might prompt those states and their federations to turn their attention toward esports," he said.

"Esports is growing and moving in the right direction. With the government organizing tournaments, I think it will also help convince parents to support their children in pursuing this as a profession."

Arnav Rajiv secured gold for Tamil Nadu in the eFootball (Console) final.