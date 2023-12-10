Khelo India Para Games begin; Delhi’s Latika makes a winning start

NEW DELHI: Seasoned star Latika Thakur from the Capital caught the eye on Day 1 in the Para Khelo India Games on Sunday.

Latika, who has won medals galore in the international arena before and is seen as a role model, defeated Riddhi Thacker 21-11, 21-8 in the women’s singles quarter-finals (SU 5 category).

In a match where there was plenty of enthusiasm, Latika showed how her experience would stand her in good stead. Competing in the gymnastics hall of the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Latika needed 16 minutes for victory.

Neeraj, from Haryana, was also in good form in women’s singles (SL3) category, defeating Sanjana Kumari from Jharkand in three long games. The end result for Neeraj was 17-21, 21-10, 21-13. 21-10, 21-13.

In the same category, Amudha Saravanan from Tamil Nadu also showed plenty of pluck to enter the semi-finals. She defeated Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh 21-5, 21-5.

Conditions in the Capital are cold but the enthusiasm of the participating athletes from several states is high as the Para Khelo India Games are being held for the first time ever.

For those who battle odds and want to compete in a sport like para badminton on the first day, it was competitive all the way.

Tulika Jadhao from Maharashtra was also in good form, securing a semi-final place by defeating Purnima Pandey from Uttar Pradesh in straight games.

The opening day witnessed a total of 66 matches being played at the IG Stadium.

Over 1400 participants from 32 states and Union Territories will take part in the prestigious event to be held across three venues in New Delhi from December 10 to 17.