Khaleel’s fiery four-for hands India A slender first-innings lead

NORTHAMPTON: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed produced a penetrating spell of seam bowling, returning with figures of 4/70 as England Lions was bowled out for 327, handing India A a 21-run first-innings lead at tea on day three of the second unofficial Test, here on Sunday.

Resuming at 192/3, the host suffered a dramatic collapse in the morning session, losing four wickets for just 10 runs.

Khaleel set the tone, removing skipper James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries to trigger the slide.

He followed it up with the wicket of Chris Woakes (5), caught behind, reducing the Lions to 266 for 8 by lunch.

After the interval, Nitish Kumar Reddy broke Farhan Ahmed’s dogged resistance -- his 87-ball 24 frustrating the visitor -- to make it 279 for 9.

But from there India A struggled to break through with the final wicket stand between Josh Tongue and No 11 Eddie Jack, frustrating the visitor.

Tongue remained unbeaten on a resolute 36 (61 balls), while 19-year-old Jack -- playing only his second first-class game -- displayed remarkable composure under pressure.

The left-hander struck three boundaries and partnered for a gritty 48-run last-wicket stand that took England Lions past the 300-run mark, frustrating the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side.

India A rotated its bowlers and even took the second new ball in the 81st over in pursuit of the final scalp.

Khaleel was brought back in an attempt to bag a five-for, but it was Anshul Kamboj (2/56) who eventually ended the resistance at the stroke of tea.

A full delivery angled in from around the wicket beat Jack’s defence and clipped the top of off-stump.

Tushar Deshpande (2/62) was also impressive, dismissing the obdurate Max Holden (7).

Brief scores: India A: 348 vs England Lions 327 in 89 overs (Emilio Gay 71, Tom Haines 54, Jordan Cox 45, Josh Tongue 36 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 4/70, Anshul Kamboj 2/56, Tushar Deshpande 2/62)

Gill-led India begin training in England

India hit the ground running with a high-intensity training session at Lord’s, ahead of the five-match series against England beginning June 20 at Leeds.

The pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, alongside new captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja trained under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gill was made India’s 37th Test captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is leading a relatively young side eyeing its first Test series win in England since 2007.

The series begins at Headingley followed by Tests at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval.

India A players, including some from the main squad, are already acclimatising in English conditions, currently involved in the second official Test against England Lions in Northampton.