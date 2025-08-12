Kerala’s young chess prodigy makes one move at a time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Divi Bijesh sits before a chessboard, the world around her disappears.

At just 10 years old, the fifth-grade student of Allen Feldman Public School in the state capital already boasts an enviable resume. Her latest feat -- a silver medal at the National Under-11 Girls Chess Championship in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, last week -- is yet another jewel in her crown.

In Jalgaon, Divi tied for first place with 9 points alongside Maharashtra’s Krishna Tamhane Jain and Tamil Nadu’s Poojashree R. Venkalav. The Buchholz tiebreak placed Krishna first, Divi second, and Poojashree third.

For Divi, the result was more than just a medal -- it was a reaffirmation of years of effort.

“I started playing chess when I was 7, thanks to my brother Devnath,” she recalls. “From the first game, I loved it. Chess teaches you to think ahead, focus, and never give up.”

Her coach, G.S. Sreejith, along with her supportive family, has been instrumental in her success.

The year 2025 has been exceptional for Divi. She became World Champion in both the World Cup U-10 and the World Cadet Rapid U-10 categories, earned silver as World Vice Champion in the World Cadet Blitz U-10, and finished runner-up in the World School Chess Championship.

This comes in addition to her earlier Under-11 National title and a string of medals at Asian and Commonwealth championships.

Behind these achievements is a family making constant sacrifices.

“Travel, training, and tournaments are financially demanding,” says her father, Bijesh. “We’re looking for a sponsor so she can seize every opportunity ahead.”

Away from the chessboard, Divi finds balance in another passion -- sketching. After intense matches, she often unwinds with pencil and paper, a self-taught hobby that offers her creative calm.

Her journey is as much about inspiring others as it is about winning titles.

“I hope more kids, especially girls, will take up chess,” she says with a smile, adding, “It’s fun, and it teaches patience and determination.”

From a curious 7-year-old to a world champion, Divi’s story is still unfolding -- and with every move, she inches closer to her next checkmate.