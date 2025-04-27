Karna triumphs at MIC, bags APRC title

CHENNAI: Bengaluru’s Karna Kadur, the reigning National champion, made a spectacular comeback after three years, securing a victory at the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship 2025 at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday. Driving the Volkswagen Polo, Kadur, alongside his experienced co-driver Musa Sherif, dominated the rally and also clinched the first round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Championship 2025.

Kadur’s victory was a testament to a perfect blend of caution and aggression. Despite the rising temperatures, the 36-year-old maintained control, opting for a well-calculated strategy that kept him ahead of the competition. "We had a trouble-free run. The car was great, and everything fell into place. A few competitors suffered for not holding back, but I kept something in reserve," said Kadur, attributing much of the success to his co-driver’s precise instructions.

Amittrajit Ghosh, Kadur's teammate, finished second in the APRC despite battling persistent car issues. The England-based former National champion had only a few days to prepare his VW Polo after his Mahindra XUV 300 broke down. "We had issues with the car all weekend, but considering everything, we did well," Ghosh noted.

Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia completed the APRC podium, taking third place after a strong recovery. Wadia had suffered a two-minute penalty for an early check-in at the start but clawed his way back, making up 50 seconds on his rivals. He also topped the Junior APRC category (under 28) ahead of Arnav Pratap Singh and Abhin Rai.

Another standout performance came from Bengaluru’s Tarushi Vikram, who claimed victory in the Women INRC class, demonstrating impressive pace and control throughout the event.

This rally marked a solid start to the season for Kadur and his team, setting the stage for more thrilling competition ahead.

Provisional Final classification:

FIA-APRC (Asia Cup): 1. Kadur / Musa Sherif (Arka Motorsports) (02 hours, 03 mins, 44.0 secs); 2. Amittrajit Ghosh / Ashwin Naik (Arka Motorsports) (02:04:35.8); 3. Harkrishan Wadia / Kunal Kashyap (Arka Motorsports) (02:07:38.5) (including 2min penalty)

Junior APRC: 1. Harkrishan Wadia / Kunal Kashyap (Arka Motorsports) (02:07.38.5); 2. Arnav Pratap Singh / Rohit N (SNAP Racing) (02:09:25.9); 3. Abhin Rai/ Moideen Jasheer KM (Pvt.) (02:10:16.9)

INRC Overall: 1. Kadur / Sherif; 2. Ghosh / Naik; 3. Fabid Ahmer / Milen George (Chettinad Sporting) (02:06:09.5)