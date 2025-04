Kanyakumari DCA First Division League: Jenish’s ton helps Packer CC win

CHENNAI: Packer CC eased to a 158-run win over Bharath CC in Kanyakumari DCA First Division League.

J Jenish’s 105 enabled Packer CC to score 244. In reply, Bharath CC was dismissed for 86 with spinner M Mohamed Mavasim taking five for 28.

Brief scores: 1st Division League: Marthanam CC 106 in 21.2 overs (M Mohamed Mavasim 4/43, PR Rayan Paul 3/35) lost to Packer CC 107/1 in 12 overs (P Sunil Kumar 52, J Jenish 31*); Packer CC 244 in 42.3 overs (J Jenish 105, M Satheesh 55, BS Sherjin Babi 4/44, P Santhosh 3/37) bt Bharath CC 86 in 19.5 overs (M Mohamed Mavasim 5/28, PR Rayan Paul 4/36); Commando CC 212/9 in 35 overs (K Richards 76, S Dhinesh 48, RK Anuraj 3/45, V Dhaneesh 3/29) lost to Marthandam CC 215/5 in 33.2 overs (S Salin Bino 73, MR Manu 32); Young CC 141 in 32.4 overs (RA Akshai 35, I Selvin Sam 3/18, MK Akash 3/11) lost to Sunny CC 142/2 in 19.5 overs (MK Akash 63, KS Navaneeth 43*)

2nd Division League: Eagle CC 98 in 18 overs (F Derik Felix 4/18, R Thavasi Raj 3/12) lost to Marthandam Friends CC 102/3 in 15.3 overs; Cosmos CC 104 in 23.2 overs (A Manoj 5/34) lost to Sunshine CC 108/5 in 17 overs; Kings CC 196 in 26.4 overs (G Manikandan 57, Vishnu Nathan 4/21) bt Kumari CC 176 in 27.3 overs (PM Ashik John 41, Deepak Karthick 46, T Bharath 4/22); Cosmos CC 282/4 in 30 overs (VS Visakh 124, Tidish Micheal 30, P Lipin Raj 58*, S Sudheesh 34*) bt Eagle CC 160 in 24.5 overs (Feroz Khan 31, Mohamed Nihal 35, TS Josebin 3/11, AS Anandhu 5/19); Sunnycolts CC 152 in 28.2 overs (RK Jayachandru 34, S Gokuldharan 48, Vishnu Nathan 3/18, Ganga Prasad 3/34) lost to Kumari CC 153/8 in 24.2 overs (Deepak Karthick 36, Arul Jackson 31, B Manikandan 3/22); Sunshine CC 144 in 27.2 overs (G Pravin 33, R Shajin 33, MI Selvakumar 3/20, A Manickaraja 3/31) bt Vantage CC 107 in 23.3 overs (R Sahaya Benny 3/18, A Manoj 4/16)