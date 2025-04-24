Kanyakumari DCA-CSK inter-college tournament: Rohit, Prabin hog limelight

CHENNAI: Medium pacers S Rohit and R Prabin took five wickets apiece to pave the way for a thumping 112-run win for St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Chunkankadai over CSI Institute of Technology, Thovalai in the Kanyakumari DCA-CSK inter-college tournament.

Brief scores: St. John’s College of Arts & Science, Ammandivilai 144/9 in 20 overs (M Yohan Regin Mani 60, S Steve Rijay 59, Srinath 3/21) bt Christian College of Physical Education, Nagercoil 104 in 17 overs (Jhon Thursis 3/20).

Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 314/3 in 20 overs (MK Akash 93, S Salin Bino 126*, RG Fedzin 49) bt Amrita College of Engg & Technology, Nagercoil 167/7 in 20 overs (G Abin 43, K Vignesh 41, S Brajin 38*).

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil 115 in 17.1 overs bt Arignar Anna College, Aralvaimozhi 94 in 15.1 overs (A Aswin 5/19, PCS Jobith Sheljin 3/16).

Narayana Guru College of Engineering, Karakonam 121 in 18.4 overs (U Anandhu 31, R Selva Kumar 40, J Arwin 3/15, R Abishek 3/12) lost to Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam 122/6 in 18.2 overs (VS Aswin 36).

St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Chunkankadai 170 in 19.5 overs (S Rohit 74, R Prabin 34, Joney 3/24, JT Suyambu Raja 3/25) bt CSI Institute of Technology, Thovalai 58 in 11 overs (S Rohit 5/16, R Prabin 5/13).





