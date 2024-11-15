Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand announce Test squad for England series

NEW DELHI: Former skipper Kane Williamson returned to the Test side after recovering from his injury as New Zealand announced their squad on Friday for the three-match series against England at home.

Williamson has been battling a groin injury he picked up against Sri Lanka in September and sat out the recent series in India that saw New Zealand complete a remarkable 3-0 whitewash over Rohit Sharma's side.

But Williamson has recovered well and is part of the squad for the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England that commences in Christchurch on November 28.

Tom Latham will continue as skipper and is included in the squad alongside veteran quick Tim Southee, who on Friday announced his plans to retire from Test cricket at the completion of the current World Test Championship campaign.

That could come as early as the third Test against England in Hamilton, with the Black Caps likely to require a clean sweep over England to have any chance of finishing in the top two places on the World Test Championship standings and qualifying for next year's one-off Test at Lord's.

There is no room in New Zealand's squad for pacers Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) as they continue their recovery from injury, batter Mark Chapman makes way for Williamson, while there is no room for spin duo Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi despite some recent good performances against India.

Fellow spinner Mitchell Santner is included for the second and third Tests of the series after he continues his recovery from a side strain that forced him to miss the third Test against India while bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith is included after some standout performances at the domestic level in New Zealand.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells is looking forward to the visit of England and believes the series will be hard-fought against a highly-respected opponent. "It's obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further," Sam Wells said as quoted by the ICC. "Tim has had a fabulous career and will go down as one of the great Black Caps.

I am sure the team and the public will want to give Tim a fitting send-off in what is a highly anticipated series," Sam Wells added.

Series schedule: First Test: November 28 - December 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Second Test: December 6-10, Basin Reserve, Wellington. Third Test: December 14-18, Seddon Park, Hamilton. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (ANI)