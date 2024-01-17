Kalinga Super Cup: Chennaiyin FC defeats Gokulam Kerala 2-0

BHUBANESWAR: Strikers Connor Shields and Irfan Yadwad struck a goal each in either half as Chennaiyin FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group C match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday. Shields scored the opening goal in the 25th minute before substitute Yadwad netted the second in the 64th minute to hand Chennaiyin a crucial victory.

Owen Coyle’s men will now take on Mumbai City FC in its final group stage match on Sunday.

The top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals as the winner of the tournament will also secure themselves a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 Group stages. Chennaiyin, who drew against Punjab FC in its opening match, began cautiously and took time to settle down against the Kozhikode-based outfit. Chennaiyin did enough to keep their grip on the match until the final whistle to complete a comfortable win.