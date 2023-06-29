Kai reveals most challenging task against Arsenal during his time with Chelsea

LONDON: Arsenal's latest signing Kai Havertz expressed the most challenging thing he faced during his time with Chelsea against the Gunners after he signed a long-term contract with them on Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward has been a crucial player at both club and international levels in recent seasons. He has already made 35 appearances for the German national team and also went on to represent his country in two major tournaments.

Speaking exclusively to Arsenal.com, Kai said: "It's super exciting for me personally. I'm so glad to join this amazing club. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things, and I'm just looking forward to meeting all the players, the staff, and yeah, it's going to be exciting."

He was asked about his past experiences of playing against his new during his time with their arch rivals at Chelsea.

"I think the family mentality that the team has on the pitch is one of the reasons why it so hard to play against Arsenal. I guess they have it off the pitch as well. So the team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that. Obviously, there's so many talented players and there's big room to achieve big things as well," he added.

Sporting Director Edu Gaspar said as quoted by Arsenal.com, "We're excited to bring Kai to the club and great work by everyone to get this deal complete. Kai is an exciting addition to our squad, who will bring great attacking quality and versatility. As an experienced 24-year-old, his signing represents another important step in strengthening our young core of talented players we have at Arsenal. We look forward to working with Kai." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also expressed his views on the latest addition to his roster, "Kai

is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play. We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon."