Kadur-Sherif pair wins APRC Asia Cup India Round

CHENNAI: Reigning national champion Karna Kadur and experienced co-driver Musa Sherif clinched the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship India Round here Sunday.

The Arka Motorsports duo started cautiously in the first stage of the day which was won by their aggressive teammates Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik, who held on to the third gear despite losing their clutch.

Despite enjoying a cushion of over a minute lead, Kadur displayed controlled aggression to win all the other three stages on the final day with a handsome lead of 1min, 50.8 seconds at the Madras International Circuit.

For the 36-year-old Kadur from Bengaluru, it is his third international honour. This title will be a huge confidence booster for him as he begins his title defence in the Indian National Rally Championship 2025 along with Kerala's Sherif.

Two-time national champion Ghosh of Kolkata and Naik of Mangaluru, who were third overnight, overtook Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap of Shimla to finish in second place.

Wadia and Kashyap, despite suffering a 2-min penalty for early check in, managed to get the final place in the podium.