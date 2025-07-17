Kabaddi: 'Corner defender is the pillar of the team', says Yogesh Dahiya on his record-breaking Bulls move

BENGALURU: The television screen flickered with anticipation as three Pro Kabaddi League franchises locked horns in an intense bidding war. Sitting in his modest home, Yogesh Dahiya watched his fate unfold in real-time, his heart racing with each escalating bid.

"I was watching the player auction live on TV. I could see Bengaluru Bulls bidding, then Patna Pirates, then Bengal Warriorz. I was watching all this unfold," recalls the 23-year-old defender. He emerged as the most expensive Indian defender bought during a PKL player auction, after he was signed by Bengaluru Bulls for a staggering Rs 1.125 crore.

The auction room drama translated into a whirlwind of emotions for the young athlete. "There was a little nervousness - what will happen? Who will take me? Which franchise will I join? But overall, it was very interesting and fun," he reflected.

When the hammer finally fell in Bulls' favour, the celebration wasn't just confined to the franchise's war room. Back in his village, his family erupted in joy after it was confirmed that he is now the most expensive Indian defender in the history of the PKL player auction. "My family was very happy. Mom and dad were so happy that their child had become so valuable. They felt proud that I had achieved this recognition," Dahiya shared.

This wasn't always the story. The path from village fields to professional stardom began almost by accident in 2018. "The seniors used to play in the village. Looking at them, I developed an interest in playing kabaddi. It helped me avoid school work, and I also enjoyed it," he admitted with characteristic honesty.

Family support wasn't immediate. "In the beginning, there wasn't much support. But after I started performing better, the family became interested. They started supporting me. On days when I didn't feel like going to practice, they would say 'get up, go to practice. What will you do at home?'" The transformation from scepticism to unwavering support mirrors Dahiya's own evolution as a player.

The catalyst for his development came from an unexpected source - his uncle's son, who recognised raw talent where others saw just another village boy. "He introduced me to the game. He made me start playing. He guided me constantly, gave me advice regularly, and worked very hard with me." This mentorship laid the foundation for what would become a remarkable journey.

Dahiya's rise through the ranks hasn't been built on flashy moves or attention-grabbing antics. Instead, he's earned his reputation as a "silent killer" - a defender who strikes with precision rather than spectacle. His philosophy is refreshingly simple yet profound. "You have to play with patience. Don't be too aggressive, and don't make too many mistakes. Make your tackles at the right time. Play for your team. When there's a need to tackle, I tackle for my team. Don't play for yourself."