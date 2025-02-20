Just forgive and move on, can't worry about everything: MS Dhoni

MUMBAI: "Even if it's tough to do...just forgive and move on." Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a life coach for once to share his secrets for a stress-free existence, describing himself as a careless person who would not give up on a good night's sleep by paying attention to what others think of him.

The 43-year-old former India wicketkeeper-batter, considered one of the game's greatest for captaining India to two World Cup titles in a storied international career, set a high benchmark for a leader with his calm and focused approach on the field.

He is now gearing up for what most believe is his final IPL season as a player with Chennai Super Kings and at an event here, he turned philosophical when asked to give advice to fans and followers.

"I think, keep life simple. Be honest to yourself, have gratitude towards people for whatever they have been doing for you. Don't always think, 'this is my birthright' and ask for more," the enigmatic big-hitter said here on Wednesday evening during the launch of his app 'DHONI' powered by Single.id where injured India keeper-batter Sanju Samson was also present.

"I know the whole app (DHONI) says 'thoda aur' (a little more), but the whole thing is to have that gratitude, to say thank you, to respect the elders (and) to give love to the younger ones," he added.

He then went on to stress on the need to have a forgiving attitude, which he feels is in short-supply right now.

"I always felt having a smile on your face solves half the problem. Even if you're not in a comfortable position, even if it's tough to do, have the power to forgive. That is one thing that not many of us have," said the cricketer who has never responded to the personal attacks on him by anyone, including former teammates or critics, some of whom have even accused him of hurting careers.

"We have become a very revengeful people. Isne mujhe aisa bola, main aisa bola (He said something to me, I said something back)...Just forgive, move on, be happy in life, because whatever we do... when we're growing up, we always wanted to be happy in life," he further stated.

Dhoni said being careless towards a few things helps in balancing the pressure of day-to-day life.

"We all feel the pressure. We always say the grass is greener on the other side. We always feel that his or her life is better, but what is important is how you manage that stress, how prepared you are," he said.

"I keep it very simple. Growing up, we were told 'you cannot be careless'. But I feel in today's environment, it is important to be a bit careless because you can't worry about each and everything that is happening around you. You cannot do things that are not in your control," he added.

Dhoni said those who are obsessed with perception are not particularly constructive. He felt not every opinion merits a response or even consideration.

"If you get carried away with what others are saying, what others are feeling, then that important thing of what needs to be done, often you are not really giving utmost attention to that," he said.

"I am a bit careless in life. I don't give everything my 100 per cent attention because I feel this is important, (or) that's not important," he explained.

"Even if I am listening to something (and) I can't do anything about it so, what is the point of giving half an hour or whatever to it... and (also) having a good night's sleep," Dhoni concluded.