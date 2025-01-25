JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Odisha Warriors all set for historic Women's Hockey India League final

NEW DELHI: After two weeks of gripping and thrilling hockey action, Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club are all set to lock horns in a historic clash at the first-ever Women's Hockey India League 2025 final on Sunday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

Table-toppers Soorma flourished in the league stage with 13 points from six games, while the Warriors were just two points behind. With 15 goals scored, Soorma leads the scoring charts. However, the Warriors' formidable defense, having conceded only five goals this season, will be tough to break.

In their first encounter, Soorma triumphed 2-1 with goals from Hina Bano and Sonam. The Warriors bounced back in the second meeting, securing a 2-0 shootout win after a closely contested goalless draw.

Odisha Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and will be confident heading into the final. Having won all three of their penalty shootouts this season, Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram is in top form and will be crucial if the match goes into a shootout.

Star drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen is also one to watch, having converted five penalty corners and being the joint-leading goalscorer of the league. When asked about her role in final, Jansen said, "Penalty corners are our strength, so I will try my best to score tomorrow if I get the chance.

That is why the team has bought me. It has been a wonderful experience playing with and against players from all over the world, and I hope we can end the tournament on a high." JSW Soorma Hockey Club is known for its relentless attacking prowess.

With an impressive 12 field goals scored, their fast-paced attacks on both flanks have troubled many opponents. The young and dynamic Belgian Charlotte Englebert has scored five goals, while 19-year-old Indian attacker Sonam has contributed four goals to her side.

JSW Soorma Hockey head coach Jude Menezes is confident in the team's preparation heading into the final and believes his side is capable of victory. "We have had a good build-up to the finale, we have topped the table for most parts of the league and we are as prepared as we can be.

We will continue to play our aggressive and free-flowing brand of hockey and get goals right from the first quarter," Menezes said, as quoted by a release from HIL. While talking about the opposition, the coach stated, "Odisha is a strong team as well with good foreign players.

One thing I can guarantee is that it is going to be an extremely close match and an entertaining final. We are expecting a strong fight." Odisha Warriors captain Neha Goyal touched upon the team's strategy ahead of the big game.

"We won't overdo anything and play to our strengths, the way we have done to reach the final. We will play our passing brand of hockey and try and win as many penalty corners as we can," Goyal said Both JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors are gearing up to go all out to lift the coveted Hero Women's Hockey India League trophy and make history by winning the inaugural season.