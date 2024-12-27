Jr NTR becomes voice of road safety in AP

HYDERABAD: As a move to bring in more awareness about road safety, the Andhra Pradesh government has incorporated actor Jr NTR’s signature warning message in their campaign. He is now at the forefront of road safety awareness in the state.

The message urges, “Drive safe and don’t speed, risking your life because your family is waiting for you. There have been a couple of tragedies in my family that claimed my father’s and brother’s lives. Such things should not happen to anyone. Be careful.” This will be heard in all major junctions in the state.