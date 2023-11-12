Jos Buttler to lead England in white-ball Caribbean tour in December

LONDON: Aiming to bounce back to form after their disappointing Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, England have announced a new-look squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies in December.

Jos Buttler is set to captain both -- ODI and T20 -- teams, with only five members from the Cricket World Cup squad in India returning to compete in the ODI series in the Caribbean.

Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey (retired) and Mark Wood are the others from the World Cup squad to miss out.

Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone join the white-ball skipper. Test openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are also part of the 15-member squad.

Moeen Ali, excluded from the 50-over team for the West Indies series, has been included for the T20Is. Reece Topley, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid, all part of the World Cup squad but not selected for the West Indies ODIs, will turn up for the T20I leg of the series.

After a breakout home summer in the Test format, Josh Tongue has been included in both T20I and ODI squads, as well as fellow seamer John Turner, who has impressed for Hampshire on the domestic scene, as well as with the Trent Rockets in The Hundred. ICC reports.

Playing three ODIs and five T20Is from 3-21 December, the series provides Buttler's side with an opportunity to form new long-term plans in the 50-over game, while looking ahead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 next June to be held in the West Indies and USA.

Having missed out on qualification to feature at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the series will mark West Indies' return to international cricket, having last played when India toured in August. The side lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, though claimed a 3-2 T20I series win.

The first two ODIs will take place on December 3 and 6 in Antigua while the third and final 50-over game will be played in Barbados on December 9.

Barbados will also host the opening T20I on December 12, followed by two T20Is in Grenada on December 14 and 16 with the last two games of the series to be played in Trinidad on December 19 and 21.

England squads:

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes