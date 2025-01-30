Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 Jan 2025 3:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-30 09:51:25  )
    John, Pooja win gold in road cycling
    (L-R) Naveen Thomus John and Pooja Baban Danole (Instagram)

    DEHRADUN: Karnataka's Naveen Thomus John and Maharashtra's Pooja Baban Danole won the men's and women's road cycling gold medals, respectively, at the National Games here on Thursday.

    Representing Services Sports Control Board in the men's road cycling event, Dinesh Kumar claimed the silver medal, while Punjab's Harshveer Singh Shekon bagged bronze.

    In the women's competition, Monika Jat of Rajasthan clinched silver and Karnataka's Megha Gogad settled for bronze.

    Naveen Thomus JohnPooja Baban DanoleNational Games
    PTI

