John Hyde stars with unbeaten 100

CHENNAI: R John Hyde’s unbeaten 100 enabled Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam to MarEphream College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam by 151 runs in the Kanyakumari DCA-Freyer Inter College tournament. Set to chase 213 in 25 overs, MarEphream was bowled out for 61 with R Abishek taking three for 19.

Brief scores: St. John’s College of Arts & Science, Ammandivilai 225/9 in 25 overs (S Steve Rijay 55, M Aadhil 39, Christy Elfinston 43, AG Ajay Godwin 3/38) bt Muslim Arts College, Thiruvithamcode 209/9 in 25 overs (PB Stalin 67, SV Abinesh 41, Christy Elfinston 3/23); Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil 133 in 24.5 overs (M Mohammed Rameez 47, Rohan R Chauhan 41, B Bensin 5/22) lost to Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 134/7 in 17.1 overs (SJ Simmar 76 not out, M Mohammed Rameez 4/28); Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam 212/2 in 25 overs (R John Hyde 100*, VS Aswin 50) bt MarEphream College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 61 in 14 overs (SR Abishek 3/19); CSI Institute of Technology, Thovalai 108 in 23.3 overs (Mohamed Shafiq 37, RL Aju 4/13, J Jeivin 3/12) lost to Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam 110/1 in 12.3 overs (R Ragul 40 not out, S Dhanush Gopi 47*); Arignar Anna College, Aralvaimozhi 153 in 21 overs (S Dinesh 56, Anto Libin 3/29) lost to St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Chunkankadai 154/8 in 22.2 overs (S Mohamed Mishal 42*, Mathew John 3/33); Government Medical College, Asaripallam 225 in 24.5 overs (B Prasanna Venkatesh 38, M Ezhilsiva 46, Ashutosh Tiwari 43, SR Abi 3/45, R Abhishek 3/15) bt Narayana Guru College of Engineering, Karakonam 111 in 22.4 overs (Nilesh Oberai 34)