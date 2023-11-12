Jofra Archer ruled out of England’s tour of West Indies due to setback in rehab of elbow injury

KOLKATA: Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s white-ball tour of the West Indies next month due to a setback in his rehabilitation from a stress fracture. As per Rob Key, England men’s managing director, Archer experienced elbow pain while training with England during the Men’s ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

Archer travelled to India as a reserve player, with his name absent from England's 15-player World Cup due to the reoccurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow which flared up while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, ruling out of the entire home summer this year.

After 18 months of absence due to elbow and back injuries, Archer made a comeback to competitive cricket earlier this year on England's white-ball tours to South Africa and Bangladesh after playing in inaugural edition of SA20.

"Originally, the thought was that he was going to be alright for the back end of the competition. It was a risk worth taking. He had his scans, and they all came up clear. He flies over here, comes out to Mumbai, bowls, and actually then he felt pain in his elbow."

"So then, the view was, 'right, this is going to be a risk too far'. Because of the upside, that's what lures you in. You start looking at things like the Ashes in two years, the T20 World Cup… Jofra adds so much to that."

"You don't want to risk rushing something to see that kibosh the rest of his career. So we then said, 'right, fine, this isn't the right way to go. Rather than just keep him hanging around and not really doing anything, let's send him back home and get in Brydon Carse who had been preparing'," Key was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Key also insisted that England are reluctant to rush Archer from his latest injury setback and are willing to be patient in easing him back into action. "Rather than pick him in the squads, we're just going to play it by ear and when he's fit and ready to come back in, he'll come back in."

"Until he's ready and fit, he won't be in the squad - and even then, he's going to take a period of building up. It's not going to be straightforward, and we've got to be so careful. "We're desperate for Jofra. We take that bet with him that we want him back fit and able to play for England, because of the upside," concluded Key.