J&K enter maiden Ranji Trophy semifinals after Auqib Nabi's 12-wicket haul

The 29-year-old pacer stole the show with a career-best 12-wicket haul, making a strong case for national team selection after a remarkable season in which he has delivered match-winning performances across formats.

Set 291 for victory, 2021-22 season winners Madhya Pradesh were dismissed for 234, paving the way for Jammu & Kashmir to march into the last four stage, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Andhra and Bengal.

Jammu & Kashmir last made the Ranji knockouts six years ago.

The other semifinal pits Uttarakhand against Karnataka.