JioStar unveils star-studded TATA IPL 2024 coverage with unprecedented innovations

MUMBAI: As the much-anticipated TATA IPL enters its 18th season, JioStar has announced a groundbreaking presentation of the tournament, bringing fans the most immersive and expansive coverage in the league’s history.

For the first time ever, more than 170 cricket experts—including IPL champions, World Cup winners, and international stalwarts—will be part of the coverage. The presentation will feature over 25 feeds in 12 languages across both linear TV and digital platforms, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans across India.

Revolutionising IPL Coverage

JioStar's coverage will extend beyond traditional broadcasts, with multi-cam feeds, an interactive Hangout feed, and an exclusive ‘Motu Patlu present Super Funday’ feed for younger audiences and families.

On TV, matches will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, while JioHotstar's digital streams will feature coverage in 12 languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Haryanvi.

For the first time in TATA IPL history, MaxView, Live Audio Descriptive commentary, and an Indian Sign Language feed will be available digitally, making the tournament more inclusive than ever before.

Cricketing Icons Headline the Expert Panel

A host of cricketing legends will provide expert analysis throughout the tournament. Among the biggest names in the panel are AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble, Mark Boucher, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, and Sunil Gavaskar.

In a highly anticipated debut, New Zealand great Kane Williamson will join as a commentator for the first time, adding further star power to the lineup.

JioStar’s expert panel will also feature former players from India and abroad who have been integral to IPL franchises, including Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings), Mark Boucher (former Mumbai Indians Head Coach), AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon), and Virender Sehwag (former Punjab Kings mentor).

Notably, father-son duo K. Srikkanth and Anirudh Srikkanth will be part of the Tamil expert panel, while 2012 IPL Final Man of the Match Manvinder Bisla will lead the Haryanvi coverage.

Innovations in Fan Engagement

JioStar is also introducing new ways for fans to engage with the action in real time. A second-screen feature will allow viewers watching on linear TV to scan a QR code and instantly access key match moments on JioHotstar.

The Hangout feed, a digital-exclusive feature, will bring a light-hearted take on IPL action with popular stand-up comedians like Angad Singh, Kunal Saluja, Sahiba Bali, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya, and Aditya Kulshreshta.

Meanwhile, the ‘Motu Patlu present Super Funday’ feed will offer a unique, fun-filled experience with beloved cartoon characters Motu and Patlu serving as commentators, making cricket more engaging for younger audiences.

A Monumental Milestone for the IPL

JioStar’s spokesperson expressed excitement about the expanded coverage, stating, “What we have assembled for the TATA IPL 2024 is nothing less than a spectacle. The 18th season is a milestone that deserves a grand celebration, featuring first-of-its-kind innovations, top-tier talent, and a presentation designed to unite millions of Indian cricket fans.”

With the biggest names in cricket, cutting-edge broadcasting innovations, and an inclusive approach to audience engagement, TATA IPL 2024 promises to be the most immersive edition yet.