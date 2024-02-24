Jemi and I complimented each other quite well: Alice Capsey

BENGALURU: Delhi Capitals may have suffered a narrow defeat to Mumbai Indians in the opening match of Season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) but had some positive as Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues batted well to revive the innings.

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise played out a last-ball thriller against the defending champions as they went down by four wickets in the WPL 2024 opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday night. Delhi Capitals posted 171/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Alice Capsey's remarkable knock of 75 off 53 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. She stitched crucial 50-plus run partnerships with captain Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues in the innings.



Speaking after the game, Alice Capsey said, "Meg was brilliant. She kept me calm and kept me clear on what our plans were. When Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) came in, we complimented each other quite well. It was fantastic to bat with Jemi, so great partnerships to be part of."



The 19-year-old Alice Capsey took two wickets in the final over while defending 12 runs, but Mumbai Indians had the last laugh as Sajeevan Sajana pulled off a six on the last ball to bag a four-wicket win.



Highlighting the positives from the game, Capsey added, "When you put over 170 on the board, you've done a pretty good job. There are definitely a lot of positives. It's just that bowling at the end. It was a bitter pill to take while bowling the last over."



"However, just to get it somewhat close to the game was brilliant. It was a great first game to be a part of and what a start to the WPL," she concluded.



The Delhi Capitals will square off against UP Warriorz in their second match of the WPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

